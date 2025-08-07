The Absolutely Insane Camera Swipe Direction In iOS 26

7 August 2025

bzamayo.com/ios-26-camera-app-swipe-direction

With the current betas of iOS 26, the Camera mode switcher responds to your finger in a way unlike anything else in the system. It actively breaks all the muscle memory you have learned about how touch screens works, and slides in the opposite direction to how you expect it to behave.

What is even crazier is, in beta 5, there is a new setting for the Camera app called “Classic Mode Switching”. The sole purpose of this toggle is to reverse the scroll direction. That is, to make it again work like every other app. The fact this setting exists at all is wild to me, and even more so that the default is for that toggle to be off, suggesting that having the Camera app defy the fundamental logic of the iPhone’s direct manipulation user interface is the preferred path forward. It might just be the most insane thing Apple has ever done.